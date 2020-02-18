Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of KEG.UN traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$15.17 and a twelve month high of C$17.81.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
