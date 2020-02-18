Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of KEG.UN traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$15.17 and a twelve month high of C$17.81.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

