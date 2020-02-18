Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.30

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.30 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 122.30 ($1.61), with a volume of 67881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.52).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,609.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,284.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.00 million and a PE ratio of 39.09.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

