Keystone Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON KIT opened at GBX 346.50 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 21.79 and a current ratio of 22.40. The company has a market cap of $46.41 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,630.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,599.52. Keystone Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 17.95 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,785 ($23.48).
