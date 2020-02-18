Kin Market Capitalization Hits $7.65 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Kin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $45,619.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, COSS, Mercatox and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.03072235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00240930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00154035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, YoBit, DDEX, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

