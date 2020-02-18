Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Gregory Van Etter Sells 1,550 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Gregory Van Etter sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.73, for a total transaction of C$10,434.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at C$16,984.84.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.78. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$4.04 and a one year high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

