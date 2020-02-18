KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.51

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 2193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.
KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.23.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
