KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.51

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 2193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.