Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.54 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $91.89 million and $5.54 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00008013 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00651222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00124716 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,435,370 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, BarterDEX, Binance, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

