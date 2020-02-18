Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 153,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,703. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,954 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

