Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

