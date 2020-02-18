Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $18.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective on the stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

LADR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,117. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.