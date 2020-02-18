Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski Sells 1,000 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LKFN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. 2,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.