LATOKEN (LA) Price Reaches $0.0628

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $23.89 million and $33,906.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, COSS and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.