Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

