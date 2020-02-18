Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. 5,666,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

