Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $394,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 4,852,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.