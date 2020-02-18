Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 6,413 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 43,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

