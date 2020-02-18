Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases Shares of 10,440 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,952. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $177.01 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

