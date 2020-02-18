Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after buying an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.24.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. 3,218,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

