Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. 66,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

