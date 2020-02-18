Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,184,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Infosys by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 197,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 926,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,043,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.