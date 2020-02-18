Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 271,450 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,450 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.60% of BlackBerry worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 877,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 13,097,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

