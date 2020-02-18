Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 314,845 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,845 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $138,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,458,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 387,481 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 468,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 453,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares during the period. Finally, Resource America Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

BPY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

