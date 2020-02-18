Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 395,106 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395,106 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of General Electric worth $95,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 43,823,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

