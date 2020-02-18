Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 72,040 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,040 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $75,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 14,012,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

