Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,002 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Citigroup worth $202,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 83,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after buying an additional 812,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 8,911,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

