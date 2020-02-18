Liberty Latin America (LILA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

