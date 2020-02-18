Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 201.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 128,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,624. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 239.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

