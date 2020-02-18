Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,684,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,328,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $187.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average of $171.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.