Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $139.78. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,197. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.91 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.72.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

