Lido Advisors LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 25,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

