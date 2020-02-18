Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.09.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

