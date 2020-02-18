Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,606,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. 378,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

