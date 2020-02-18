Lido Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

COP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

