Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,003 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.