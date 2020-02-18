Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,465,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,007,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

