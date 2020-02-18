Lincoln National Corp Buys 11,514 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. 3,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.