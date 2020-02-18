Lincoln National Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

PXF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $42.88.

