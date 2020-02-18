Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 7,259,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.41. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $210.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

