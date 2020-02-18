Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

