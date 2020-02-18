Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,676 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

