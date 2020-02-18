Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,386,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,751 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $210,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

