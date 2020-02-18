Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.11. 742,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.39. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.07 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

