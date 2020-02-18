LINKA Tops One Day Volume of $245,554.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, LINKA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $245,554.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00482235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $609.98 or 0.06287528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028202 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005263 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

