LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Down to $33.96

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $33.96. LivePerson shares last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 105,735 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

