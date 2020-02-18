Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives $44.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.
About Livongo Health
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
