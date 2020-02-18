Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives $44.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Livongo Health by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 847,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68.

Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

