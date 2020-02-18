LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.94

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.07. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 3,206 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

