Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $434.50. 379,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.95 and a 200-day moving average of $392.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

