Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,132,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE L traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 12,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock worth $2,777,816 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

