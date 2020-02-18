Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $55,815.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,633.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.38 or 0.02721872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.04045297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00738602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00851999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00095965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010111 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00632321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,956,174 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

