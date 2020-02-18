Loopring [NEO] Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $2,755.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.76 or 0.03192208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00240403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00157265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

